Here’s what you can expect from Niall Horan’s 3Arena gig

Niall Horan will take to the stage of the 3 Arena tonight as part of his World Tour.

The Mullingar native opened the Flicker sessions in Killarney INEC on Saturday night and for those going to Dublin gig tonight, here’s what you can expect:

1. Screaming, lots of it

You got to remember, the last time One Direction played Dublin was in 2015. Therefore some superfans have been waiting three years to see their idols in the flesh again.

Be prepared.

via GIPHY

2. Covers

As this is Horan’s first album, he mixes the setlist up a bit with a few covers.

We won’t ruin it for you, but here’s a little snippet:

3. A One Direction song

For those wondering … yes, he popped one 1D song into the set.

4.. Crying

As a result of point 3.

4. For him to show off his piano skills

Since his X-Factor audition, Niall has been known as the guitar player of the group.

Well, he takes it up a notch by playing an unreleased song - yes, an unreleased song - on the piano.

5. To be proud of him

From that nervous 16-year-old who was shut down by Katy Perry on the X-Factor ...

… to the 24-year-old fronting his own sold-out World Tour.

Niall Horan, you know him, he’s one of the Horans’ from Mullingar.