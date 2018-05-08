Here's what people thought of Ryan O'Shaughnessy's Eurovision performance
Ryan O'Shaughnessy has performed Ireland's Eurovision entry 'Together' to a broadly positive reception.
The 25-year-old singer-songwriter received a loud ovation from the crowd in Lisbon, where he's one of tonight's 19 semi-final entrants competing for ten final places.
He also received a warm reaction online for the emotional love-story song and dance routine.
Doing us proud tonight Ryan...full of emotion. Cmon #Ireland🇮🇪📺😍 #eurovision pic.twitter.com/GTY1j6uYyk— Deric Ó hArtagáinTV3 (@deric_hartigan) May 8, 2018
The lyrics— Today FM (@TodayFM) May 8, 2018
The song
The stage
I'M NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING! Gowan @Ryan_Acoustic !!
🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/BnjccoAlwK
The two guys dancing for Ireland are ADORABLE #eurovision— n e r i (@dodiesperfectea) May 8, 2018
Ireland challenging the heteronormative narrative one performance at a time! C’mon the boy O’Shaughnessy!!! #Eurovision #IRL— Mícheál De Barra (@micheal_debarra) May 8, 2018
I‘m dying because of this cuteness 😭 #IRL #Eurovision— Niklas🙋🏼♂️👑 (@Niklaas_b_) May 8, 2018
I thought Ryan was only brilliant.#Eurovision— Ireland / Ruth (@ireland) May 8, 2018
Ireland - Our best effort in many years! Proud out great reception in the crowd! #Eurovision— Senan Behan (@Senendo) May 8, 2018
Cracking job #irl that was a great performance. Deserves to go through, last few songs really strong but it's definitely up there #Eurovision— Johnny Fallon (@jonnyfallon) May 8, 2018
There were some sceptics though...
Well, if you can’t bring the interesting music, I suppose you can always try for the overacted and gimmicky emotional love story. #eurovision #IRL— Tim 🦕 (@TRJeffries) May 8, 2018
Dead Sheeran. #eurovision #ire pic.twitter.com/XVwHgP87PU— Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) May 8, 2018
And someone thought they recognised one of our previous entries on stage...
I genuinely thought that was Jedward on the bridge. My fucking heart.#eurovision— Shifts (@11shifts11) May 8, 2018
