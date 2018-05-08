Here's what people thought of Ryan O'Shaughnessy's Eurovision performance

Ryan O'Shaughnessy has performed Ireland's Eurovision entry 'Together' to a broadly positive reception.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter received a loud ovation from the crowd in Lisbon, where he's one of tonight's 19 semi-final entrants competing for ten final places.

He also received a warm reaction online for the emotional love-story song and dance routine.

The two guys dancing for Ireland are ADORABLE #eurovision — n e r i (@dodiesperfectea) May 8, 2018

Ireland challenging the heteronormative narrative one performance at a time! C’mon the boy O’Shaughnessy!!! #Eurovision #IRL — Mícheál De Barra (@micheal_debarra) May 8, 2018

I thought Ryan was only brilliant.#Eurovision — Ireland / Ruth (@ireland) May 8, 2018

Ireland - Our best effort in many years! Proud out great reception in the crowd! #Eurovision — Senan Behan (@Senendo) May 8, 2018

Cracking job #irl that was a great performance. Deserves to go through, last few songs really strong but it's definitely up there #Eurovision — Johnny Fallon (@jonnyfallon) May 8, 2018

There were some sceptics though...

Well, if you can’t bring the interesting music, I suppose you can always try for the overacted and gimmicky emotional love story. #eurovision #IRL — Tim 🦕 (@TRJeffries) May 8, 2018

And someone thought they recognised one of our previous entries on stage...