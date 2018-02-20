Here’s what people had to say about RTÉ’s Dolores O'Riordan documentary

Last night RTÉ paid tribute to the late Dolores O’Riordan with a new documentary called Dolores.

The 40-minute programme, produced by radio DJ Dave Fanning, traced the life and times of the Cranberries frontwoman and contained never before seen interviews, promo videos, and live footage.

There were interviews with her former band members, who chatted about the time she showed up to the audition in a tracksuit with a keyboard under her arm, as well as in-depth chats with Fanning about her struggles with mental health.

Viewers were glued to the footage and took to social media praising the programme.

In case you missed it, you can catch Dolores on RTÉ’s online player.

An inquest into the death of O’Riordan has been adjourned until April.

By Anna O'Donoghue

