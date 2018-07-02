Here’s what people are saying about Cheryl and Liam’s spilt

Last night, Liam Payne and Cheryl Tweedy took to Twitter to announce that they’re parting ways.

The couple, who first went public with their romance in 2015, posted the statement and the exact same time, with similar wording.

We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 1, 2018

Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 1, 2018

Mentioning their son Bear, who celebrated his first birthday on March 22, they duo both said: “We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

The news has since gone global and here’s what people are saying:

Most are referencing Cheryl’s 2014 hit, ‘I Don’t Care’:

Cheryl and Liam Payne have split up... my face at this news.. pic.twitter.com/nx2Cwa82XH — Princess Willibobs (@CockneyWelshEm) July 2, 2018

idgaf about Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne splitting. What I do care about is that they have a child call Bear and I only just found out — big tiddy goth gf (@Neffneyful) July 1, 2018

Cheryl and Liam Payne: We've decided to go our separate ways.



Britain: I wonder if Josh will stay with Georgia on #LoveIsland. — Chris Jantzen (@chrisjantzen_) July 1, 2018

Oh no, Cheryl and Liam Payne have split. Another real celebrity couple who were in real love. How will we all survive!? — Sam Mothersole 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@FullTimeSammy) July 2, 2018

Oh no Cheryl and Liam Payne are no longer together... pic.twitter.com/nLV4VXaYpI — Sarah 🌻🌸 (@kcsarahhh) July 2, 2018

Liam Payne and Cheryl have split after 2 years.



Cheryl is now free to find a new surname... — The Tears of a Clown (@Modmuffin) July 2, 2018

While loyal One Directioners have been out in force supporting the 24-year-old:

So sad to hear that Liam, but I love you and support all your decisions! All I want is your happiness! All the love for you, Cheryl and little bear❤️#TeenChoice #ChoiceFandom #Directioners @onedirection — made in the AM (@sweetx1d) July 1, 2018

So sad to hear that, but I love you and support all your decisions, I just want your happiness and don't forget we will always be here with you. I wish all the best for you, Cheryl and Bear❤️#TeenChoice #ChoiceFandom #Directioners @onedirection — Fiorenza •RECOMEÇANDO (@GazzoniFiorenza) July 1, 2018

This must be really hard for you both and I respect you both for announcing this, it must have been hard I wish you both joy and happiness in your life and hope you both are doing well love you so much Liam your my world stay strong bud and you Cheryl @LiamPayne @CherylOfficial https://t.co/pf6pdp8aLG — Jessie (@Jessie88967722) July 1, 2018

Although it was a HUGE shock to me, I want to tell you I support you with whatever you choose, because of course you know what's better for you and Bear better than us. Will always stand by you two no matter what @CherylOfficial — Mariam xx (@mariamm49828722) July 1, 2018

@LiamPayne @CherylOfficial I’m SO devastated to hear this, it truly breaks my heart 💔 Especially for Bear, but he no doubt has the BEST parents & I know he’ll be okay. I hope more than anything that you guys can work it out, but I love you both & support whatever you decide ❤️ — ♡#Sober•Stay Strong Demi♡ (@DIVYAoOoB13BER) July 2, 2018