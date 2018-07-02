Here’s what people are saying about Cheryl and Liam’s spilt

Last night, Liam Payne and Cheryl Tweedy took to Twitter to announce that they’re parting ways.

The couple, who first went public with their romance in 2015, posted the statement and the exact same time, with similar wording.

Mentioning their son Bear, who celebrated his first birthday on March 22, they duo both said: “We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

The news has since gone global and here’s what people are saying:

Most are referencing Cheryl’s 2014 hit, ‘I Don’t Care’:

While loyal One Directioners have been out in force supporting the 24-year-old:
By Anna O'Donoghue

