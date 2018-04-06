Here’s what new on Netflix this weekend

Nothing planned for the weekend? Well, look no further, you’ve got just the thing.

Grab your duvet, treats, your favourite spot on the couch and dig into this list of what’s new on Netflix.

And it make it even easier, we’ve divided the list into different categories - like a modern-day TV guide, if you will.

Netflix Original Series

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z

(Available From Today)

Dave gets a lesson in flow, hip-hop culture and the criminal justice system from Jay-Z and drops in on producer Rick Rubin in his Malibu studio.

JAY-Z talks about Blue Ivy

JAY-Z discusses his mother’s coming out story

Money Heist: Part 2

(Available From Today)

The biggest money heist in history is in jeopardy: hostages and thieves are growing increasingly tired and nervous, forensic scientists are tracking the house where the heist was planned, and the police are closer to finding out the identity of The Professor.

Fastest Car: Season 1

(Now Streaming)

In each hour-long episode, 3 souped-up “sleeper” cars, tinkered with and lovingly labored on go head to head with one of the world’s most sought-after supercars.

WEEKLY EPISODES

Designated Survivor: Season 2

(New episode Every Thursday)

With the conspiracy more alarming than ever, a fiery lawyer joins President Kirkman's staff and Agent Wells forms an alliance with a British spy.

Riverdale: Season 2

(New episode Every Thursday)

Riverdale is back for season two and it’s darker than ever.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 10

(New episodes Fridays)

A cast of 14 talented drag queens compete for the coveted title of America's Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize of $100,000. Regulars Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews join Ru on the judges' panel to decide who stays, who lip synchs for his or her life, or who "sashays away."

Once Upon A Time: Season 7

(New episode Every Saturday)

A knock on the door changes everything for Henry Mills – now a struggling writer living in Seattle – when a girl shows up saying she’s his daughter.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

(New episode Every Sunday)

Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale's new weekly comedy commentary show.

Black Lightning: Season 1

(New episodes Every Tuesday)

Jefferson Pierce is a man wrestling with a secret. Nine years ago, Pierce was gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, which he used to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life and his family on the line, he left his Super Hero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.

FILM

6 Balloons

(Available Today)

Over the course of one night, a woman drives her heroin addict brother across LA in search of a detox center, with his two-year-old daughter in tow.

Amateur

(Available Today)

A 14-year-old basketball phenom struggles to fit in with his new team after a video of him goes viral.

Orbiter 9

(Available Today)

A woman who's been alone on a spaceship her whole life becomes enamored with an engineer who suddenly enters her life and upends her universe.

The 4th Company

(Available Today)

In a violent prison in 1970s Mexico, a young inmate lands a spot on a football team that doubles as an enforcer squad for a corrupt administration.

Vacation

(Now Streaming)

Remembering fond, childhood memories of his trip to Walley World, Rusty Griswold (Ed Helms) surprises his wife (Christina Applegate) and two sons with a cross-country excursion to America's favorite fun park. Following in his father's (Chevy Chase) footsteps, Rusty and the gang pack up the car and hit the road for some much-needed family bonding. Soon, the promise of fun turns into one misadventure after another for the next generation of Griswolds and anyone who encounters them.

American Psycho

(Now Streaming)

Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) is a Wall Street yuppie, obsessed with success, status and style, with a stunning fiancee (Reese Witherspoon). He is also a psychotic killer who rapes, murders and dismembers both strangers and acquaintances without provocation or purpose. Based on the controversial novel, the film offers a sharp satire to the dark side of yuppie culture in the '80s, while setting forth a vision that is both terrifying and chilling.

COMEDY

Seth Rogen’s Hilarity For Charity

(Available From Today)

Seth Rogen and friends combine stand-up, sketches and music into an outrageous comedy special that could only come from the mind of Seth.

DOCUMENTARIES

Ram Dass, Going Home

(Available Today)

Ram Dass is one of the most important cultural figures from the 1960s and 70s. A psychedelic pioneer, author of Be Here Now, beloved spiritual teacher, and outspoken advocate for death-and-dying awareness, Ram Dass is now himself approaching the end of life. Since suffering a life-changing stroke twenty years ago, he has been living at his home on Maui and deepening his spiritual practice — which is centered on love and his idea of merging with his surroundings and all living things.

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

(Now Streaming)

Todrick Hall launches his most ambitious project yet: the full-scale original musical, Straight Outta Oz. From a small town in Texas to big-time show business, comes an inspiring documentary of grit, perseverance and the redemptive power of art. We watch him struggle to write songs about growing up gay and black in small-town Texas, his difficult relationship with his mom, and the harsh realities of trying to make it in show business. With limited time and budget, the odds are against him, but Todrick's passion and his team of talented performers overcome all obstacles to bring this story to the world.

KIDS

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1

(Available Today)

With a little help from his brother and accomplice, Tim, Boss Baby tries to balance family life with his job at Baby Corp headquarters.