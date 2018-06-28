Here's what Aoibhín Garrihy has called her little girl

Yesterday, Aoibhín Garrihy and her husband John Burke welcomed their first born into the world.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, Aoibhín captioned a sweet Daddy/daughter photo "Already Daddy's little girl" without revealing her name.

However, hotelier John has since posted a photo of a "cool, calm and collected" Aoibhín as she arrived at Galway University Hospital before giving birth to their daughter Hanorah Burke.

He said: "The amazing @aoibhingarrihy looking Cool Calm and Collected as we arrived yesterday in to the incredible team in University Hospital Galway!

It all got pretty mental soon after though. The reward at the end - our beautiful baby girl, Hanorah Burke. All going great today and what an incredible experience. Never going to complain of aches, pains or the man flu again!

What a proud Dad!

Aoibhín and John wed in September 2016 at John's Armada Hotel, in Clare.