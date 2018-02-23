Here's the support acts for Gorillaz gig at Malahide Castle

Gorillaz have revealed who will support them at their biggest ever Irish gig this summer.

The Humanz Tour in Dublin will see Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, Russel Hobbs and 2D joined on stage by the Gorillaz live band – Damon Albarn, Gabriel Wallace, Mike Smith, Jesse Hackett, Jeff Wootton, Karl Vanden Bossche and Seye Adelekan.

De La Soul, Little Simz and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble will join the line-up at Dublin's Malahide Castle on June 9.

Tickets are on sale now.