Here's the full line-up for Sea Sessions

Sea Sessions have announced their day-to-day line-up for the festival in six weeks time.

They also confirmed two brand new stages at their site in Bundoran, Co Donegal.

Headliner Dizzee Rascal performs Friday, June 22 followed by Walking On Cars on Saturday, June 23. Rudimental takes to the stage on Sunday, June 24.

Hannah Wants and Dusky will headline the new Astoria Dance Stage and Irish album chart toppers Delorentos and The Blizzards will headline the new Monroe's stage.

Theres the day to day lineup! Let us know your favourite day!!! pic.twitter.com/EI56enQUXB — Sea Sessions (@Seasessions) May 10, 2018

Festival organisers are celebrating 10 years of partying by the beach in 2018.

Friday

Dizzee Rascal

Dusky;

Hudson Taylor;

Le Galaxie;

Versatile;

Fekky;

DJ Yoda (AV show);

The Hot Sprockets;

DJ Deece, Molly Sterling;

Amber & The Bear;

New Valley Wolves;

Thumper;

Alan Finan;

Order of the Mess;

Ciara Brady.

Saturday

Walking On Cars

Walking On Cars;

Hannah Wants;

Chasing Abbey;

The Blizzards;

Jerry Fish;

Wild Youth;

Kormac (AV show);

David Keenan;

Brave Giant;

Interskalactic;

Willie & The Bandits;

Get Down Edits;

1000 Beasts;

Vernon Jane;

Colin Perkins;

Sixpenny Plug.

Sunday

Rudimental pictured, right, with Ed Sheeran

Rudimental;

Everything Everything;

Delorentos;

Greg Wilson;

Stomptown Brass;

Fabio;

DJ Mek;

Marc O'Reilly;

Waldorf & Cannon;

Elaine Mai;

Slow Place Like Home;

Ryan McMullan;

Delta Fuse;

A Different Animal;

Motion DJs.

Early Bird tickets have now sold out but tickets are still available from Ticketmaster.