Here's how you get your hands on those coveted Late Late Toy Show tickets

The hunt for the most in-demand tickets in town has kicked off, as applications to be part of The Late Late Toy Show audience are now open.

The Late Late Toy Show regional auditions came to a close earlier this week, and host Ryan Tubridy launched the application process for tickets today.

Ryan Tubridy said:

I cannot begin to tell you how excited I am for this year’s Toy Show. I want to wish everyone the very best of luck, and who knows, I could be seeing you on the 30th of November for the most magical night of the year

This year’s Late Late Toy Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, November, 30 and the theme continues to be a closely-guarded secret.

Applications for Toy Show tickets are processed separately to applications for tickets to the regular Late Late and each year the application process starts anew.

So, even if you have applied for Toy Show tickets before or are already in the running for seats at the main show, to be in with a chance to get tickets to this year’s Toy Show, you must apply separately by going to https://www.rte.ie/latelate

Only applications made through this website will be entered into the draw, so get ready to answer such questions as, If you had one Christmas wish this year, what would it be and why? and If you had to perform a party piece/special talent for The Late Late Toy Show, what would you do?

Tickets are issued in a random lottery and those lucky enough to secure a seat will be notified closer to broadcast. Last year there were more than 140,000 applications to be in the audience for Ireland’s most popular television event.