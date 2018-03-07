Here’s how you can get tickets for the Late Late Show’s country special

Stenson's at the ready folks, the Late Late Show Country Special is back, after breaking viewing records last year.

Well, there is one thing we, as Irish people, love more than the phrase ‘there's one for everyone in the audience’ and that’s a good jive.

Last year's show seen Ireland's biggest Country Stars such as Daniel O'Donnell, Cliona Hagan, Declan Ryan, Philomena Begley, Declan Nerney and Big Tom.

Of course, Liverpool natives Nathan Carter and his brother Jake made an appearance too.

Missed it?

Here are few of the highlights:

If would like to be a part of this year’s show, which will take place this April, here’s how to get tickets:

Just fill in this form telling the show a little about yourself and you could be in with a chance - simple as that.