Here’s how the internet are reacting to Saoirse Ronan’s Oscar ‘snub’

This year’s Oscar nominations were announced today and although Irish-produced film, The Favourite scooped up a total of ten noms, fans were shocked that Saoirse Ronan didn’t make the cut.

Despite having earned rave reviews for the title role in Mary Queen of Scots.

The 24-year-old has already been nominated for an Academy Award three times in her career, most recently last year for her performance in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird.

The contenders that beat her to the nomination are Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close for The Wife, The Favourite’s Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Here’s what the internet has to say:

The #Oscars snubs are absurd 🤦🏻‍♀️ Also quite confused by many of the nominees. Bradley Cooper’s Directing snub is outrageous. Timothée Chalamet was robbed. Ethan Hawke, Toni Collette, Emily Blunt, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Lucas Hedges & Joel Edgerton all deserved nominations. — Jane Blatz (@Jane_Blatz) January 22, 2019

Where is Saoirse Ronan’s Oscar nom??? — pat (@patanngarcia_) January 22, 2019

where is Saoirse Ronan's Oscar nom??? — snow❄️tiefling (@kindrednss) January 22, 2019

Saoirse Ronan without an Oscar nom for MQoS is shocking. — علوية (@AlawiyaYo) January 22, 2019

GIVE SAOIRSE RONAN HER OSCAR — yell into the void (@viintagemisery) January 22, 2019

Saoirse Ronan deserves an Oscar for Mary Queen of Scots, their costumes do too. #shook — Lauren Kennedy (@LaurenKennedy15) January 21, 2019