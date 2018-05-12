Here is the running order for Saturday night’s Eurovision Grand Final 2018

The running order in which contestants will compete during Saturday night’s Eurovision Grand Final has been revealed.

#Eurovision 2018 Final running order announced.



Italy — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) May 11, 2018

According to the official Eurovision website, the order is as follows:

01. Ukraine

02. Spain

03. Slovenia

04. Lithuania

05. Austria

06. Estonia

07. Norway

08. Portugal

The UK’s entry, SuRie, performs during the Graham Norton Show (So TV/PA)

09. United Kingdom

10. Serbia

11. Germany

12. Albania

13. France

14. Czech Republic

15. Denmark

16. Australia

Jessica Mauboy from Australia performs We Got Love in Lisbon during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest (Armando Franca/AP)

17. Finland

18. Bulgaria

19. Moldova

20. Sweden

21. Hungary

22. Israel

23. The Netherlands

24. Ireland

25. Cyprus

26. Italy

- Press Association