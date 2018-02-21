Here is the full list of winners from the Brit awards

Back to Showbiz Home

Grime artist Stormzy and singer Dua Lipa led the charge at the Brit Awards, winning two prizes each.

Stormzy fended off competition in the British male solo artist and British album categories, while Lipa scored the British female solo artist gong and the breakthrough act prize.

Other winners included Rag'N'Bone Man, Lorde, Foo Fighters and Kendrick Lamar.

Here is a list of all the winners at the 2018 Brit Awards:

British female solo artist

Dua Lipa

British male solo artist

Stormzy

International group

Foo Fighters

British single

Rag'N'Bone Man - Human

International male

Kendrick Lamar

British breakthrough act

Dua Lipa

International female

Lorde

British group

Gorillaz

Global success

Ed Sheeran

British artist video of the year

Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times

British album

Stormzy

PA

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz