Here are the winners of the 2018 Olivier Awards

The Oliviers, the most prestigious awards in theatreland, have been handed out at a glitzy ceremony in London.

Here are the winners:

Best new musical

Hamilton

Best actor in a musical

Giles Terera (Hamilton)

Best Actress in a musical

Shirley Henderson (Girl From The North Country)

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical

Michael Jibson (Hamilton)

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical

Sheila Atim (Girl From The North Country)

The Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical goes to… @sheila_atim! #OlivierAwards pic.twitter.com/R9MfBm74G9 — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) April 8, 2018

Best new play

The Ferryman

Best actor

Bryan Cranston (Network)

Best actress

Laura Donnelly (The Ferryman)

Best director

Sam Mendes (The Ferryman)

Best actor in a supporting role

Bertie Carvel (Ink)

Best actress in a supporting role

Denise Gough (Angels In America)

Best new comedy

Labour Of Love

The Olivier Award for Best New Comedy goes to… Labour Of Love! #OlivierAwards pic.twitter.com/9QhvbHUUFO — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) April 8, 2018

Best new dance production

Flight Pattern

Outstanding achievement in dance

Francesca Velicu (Le Sacre du Printemps)

Best entertainment and family

Dick Whittington

Best costume design

Vicki Mortimer (Follies)

Best sound design

Nevin Steinberg (Hamilton)

Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre

Killology

Best set design

Bob Crowley (An American In Paris)

Best lighting design

Howell Binkley (Hamilton)

Best new opera

Semiramide

Outstanding achievement in opera

Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona (Semiramide)

Best revival

Angels In America

Outstanding achievement in music

Hamilton

Best theatre choreographer

Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton)

Best musical revival

Follies

Special award

David Lan