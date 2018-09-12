Here are the nominees for the American Music Awards
12/09/2018 - 19:35:01Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home
Drake and Cardi B lead the way at the American Music Awards, with eight nominations.
The awards, which are voted for by fans, will be presented at a ceremony in October.
Camila Cabello could win her first AMA as a solo artist after departing Fifth Harmony, while Taylor Swift could surpass Whitney Houston for the most wins by a female artist.
Congrats to @Drake! He is tied for the most nominations this year with EIGHT. 💪 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/OdOmMmnv9v— American Music Awards (@AMAs) September 12, 2018
Elsewhere, there were nods for Ed Sheeran, BTS and Ariana Grande.
Below is a list of the main nominees.
– Artist of the Year
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
– New Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTENTACION
#AMAs New Artist of the Year Nominees:— American Music Awards (@AMAs) September 12, 2018
🔹@Camila_Cabello
🔹@iamcardib
🔹@thegreatkhalid
🔹@DUALIPA
🔹@xxxtentacion pic.twitter.com/FOqPvJibir
– Collaboration of the Year
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – Havana
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar
Bruno Mars & Cardi B – Finesse
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle
– Tour of the year
Beyonce & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
U2
– Favourite Music Video
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – Havana
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Drake – God’s Plan
– Favourite Social Artist
BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
#AMAs Favorite Social Artist Nominees:— American Music Awards (@AMAs) September 12, 2018
🔹@BTS_twt
🔹@iamcardib
🔹@ArianaGrande
🔹@ddlovato
🔹@ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/dssyPm9pb4
– Favourite Male Artist pop/rock
Drake
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
– Favourite Female Artist pop/rock
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
– Favourite Duo or Group pop/rock
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
– Favourite Album pop/rock
Drake – Scorpion
Ed Sheeran – Divide
Taylor Swift – Reputation
– Favourite Song pop/rock
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – Havana
Drake – God’s Plan
Ed Sheeran – Perfect
– Favourite Artist rap/hip-hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
#AMAs Favorite Artist Rap/Hip Hop Nominees:— American Music Awards (@AMAs) September 12, 2018
◾️@iamcardib
◾️@Drake
◾️@PostMalone pic.twitter.com/7KKhdT8aH3
– Favourite Album rap/hip-hop
Drake – Scorpion
Lil Uzi Vert – Luv Is Rage 2
Post Malone – beerbongs & bentleys
– Favourite Song rap/hip-hop
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Drake – God’s Plan
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar
– Favourite Male Artist soul/R&B
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
– Favourite Female Artist soul/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA
#AMAs Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B Nominees:— American Music Awards (@AMAs) September 12, 2018
◽️@ellamai
◽️@rihanna
◽️@sza pic.twitter.com/crpCXzphzP
– Favourite Album soul/R&B
Khalid – American Teen
SZA – CTRL
XXXTENTACION – 17
– Favourite Song soul/R&B
Khalid – Young Dumb & Broke
Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Bruno Mars & Cardi B – Finesse
– Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
P!NK
Ed Sheeran
The American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, will take place on October 9.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here