Here are the new procedures put in place after Ed Sheeran concert complaints

After complaints of overcrowding were lodged at Ed Sheeran’s Croke Park gig on Wednesday night, new measures have been introduced to avoid the same issues at tonight’s gig.

Safety Officer with concert organisers, Aiken Promotions, Eamon O’Boyle spoke to Morning Ireland this morning and stressed that both tonight and tomorrow’s gig with have increased security.

Issues of crowding seemed to arise in one particular area which O’Boyle said would be individually policed by a team of 30 people at tonight’s gig.

Love going to a gig and not being able to see the artist. Hope the merch sales were good though... #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/8SC9fBLMEW — James Harding (@Jamesy_Harding) May 16, 2018

“we're also going to create a sterile area at the entrance and this will ensure people don't congregate within that area"

He went on to say that there was “adequate space within the venue” on Wednesday night, the problem was with people stopping in that area that created the blockage.

An issue that Aiken Promotions also reference in yesterday’s statement.

“Last night movement of people through the large gap between two banks of seats (that is the connection between the concessions area/entrances and the viewing area/pitch) worked well all night until Ed took to the stage when approximately 5,000 people were still to come in,” they said. “When Ed went on stage those people who were in the concessions /toilet area and those still entering came in through the gap but did not move on to take a place in the designated standing area, they just stopped inside the gap to watch the show. This gap was not meant to be a viewing area, it was designed to facilitate movement between areas”

Organisers will also create a one way in and a one way out system at tonight’s show, which will allow people to move easily from the standing area to the toilets and food areas.

Mr O’Boyle also advised concertgoers to arrive at the venue early as over 4,000 arrived to the after Ed took to the stage on Wednesday night. This in turn caused a few problems for those with standing tickets.

Ed Sheeran takes to the stage at 8:45 pm, on the dot - with supports acts kicking off from 5:30 pm.