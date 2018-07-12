Here are the main nominees for the 2018 Emmy Awards
Game Of Thrones leads the way in nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards with 22, ahead of Westworld and Saturday Night Live which each have 21.
Here is a list of the main nominees for the 2018 ceremony:
– Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game Of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
– Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
– Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
– Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Keri Russell, The Americans
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
– Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
– Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
– Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
– Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister
– Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law And Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult
– Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H Macy, Shameless
– Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Pamala Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
– Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
