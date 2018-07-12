Here are the main nominees for the 2018 Emmy Awards

Game Of Thrones leads the way in nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards with 22, ahead of Westworld and Saturday Night Live which each have 21.

Here is a list of the main nominees for the 2018 ceremony:

– Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

– Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

– Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

– Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Keri Russell, The Americans

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

– Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

– Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

– Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

– Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

– Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law And Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult

– Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H Macy, Shameless

– Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Pamala Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

– Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

- Press Association