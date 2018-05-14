Here are the Bafta TV award winners
14/05/2018 - 00:22:00Back to BAFTAs Showbiz Home
The Bafta TV awards have been given out at a star-studded ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall.
Here are the main winners:
Leading Actress
Molly Windsor (Three Girls)
Leading Actress winner @MollyWindsor97 is grateful that the selfless bravery of the girls whose story is told in @BBCOne's Three Girls is receiving recognition 💕💪 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/kXbqkxOEde— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018
Leading Actor
Sean Bean (Broken)
"This means a great deal to me...I'm absolutely delighted." the great Sean Bean accepts the award for Leading Actor recognizing his work in Broken 🏆 @LAProductionsUK #BAFTAV pic.twitter.com/EqISeztlUr— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018
Supporting Actor
Brian F. O’Byrne (Little Boy Blue)
Supporting Actress
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Mini-Series
Three Girls
Scripted Comedy
This Country
Entertainment Performance
Graham Norton
Drama Series
Peaky Blinders
Single Drama
Murdered For Being Different
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Entertainment Programme
Britain’s Got Talent
The #BAFTATV award for Entertainment Programme goes to Britain's Got Talent! 🌟 @ITV @BGT @syco pic.twitter.com/QSVj0fEwsv— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Murder in Successville
BAFTA for Reality & Constructed Factual
Love Island
International
The Handmaid’s Tale
The winner of the #BAFTATV award for International is The Handmaid's Tale! @HandmaidsOnHulu @channel4 pic.twitter.com/hbil65hQbM— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018
Features
Cruising with Jane McDonald
Short Form Programme
Morgana Robinson’s Summer
News Coverage
Sky News’ The Rohingya Crisis
Current Affairs
Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama)
Factual Series
Ambulance
Single Documentary
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad
Specialist Factual
Basquiat – Rage To Riches
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Daisy May Cooper (This Country)
Here's Daisy May Cooper accepting the award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme with a BAFTA in one hand and her shoes in the other 🤣👌 #ThisCountry #BAFTATV @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/m36AcLgDMR— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Toby Jones (Detectorists)
Toby Jones thanks Detectorists creator and costar Mackenzie Crook in his acceptance speech for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme...sounds like Mackenzie had a busy evening of his own 🐦🤷 #BAFTATV @BBCFOUR pic.twitter.com/iopzEmmqpM— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018
Sport
The Grand National
Live Event
World War One Remembered: Passchendaele
The Special Award
John Motson OBE
The Fellowship
Kate Adie OBE
Ground-breaking journalist Kate Adie receives the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest accolade we can give, in honour of her exceptional contribution to television 👏🏆 https://t.co/INbabx6Vw4 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/P06S2CYRHz— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018
Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment
Blue Planet II for the “Mother Pilot Whale Grieves” moment
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here