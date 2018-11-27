Here are all the winners from tonight's Irish Book Awards
The An Post Irish Book Awards took place tonight and there were a number of prizes up for grabs.
Among the winners is Sally Rooney, whose second book, 'Normal People', was named Novel of the Year.
FICTION
Eason Book Club Novel of the Year
Normal People by Sally Rooney
Specsavers Popular Fiction Book of the Year
The Importance of Being Aisling by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen
RTE Radio One’s The Ryan Tubridy Show Listeners’ Choice Award
Skin Deep by Liz Nugent
Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year
Notes To Self by Emilie Pine
Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year
Skin Deep by Liz Nugent
National Book Tokens Children’s Book of the Year (Junior)
The President's Cat by Peter Donnelly
National Book Tokens Children’s Book of the Year (Senior)
Blazing a Trail by Sarah Webb
Dept 51@Eason Teen / Young Adult Book of the Year
The Weight of a Thousand Feathers by Brian Conaghan
Writing.ie Short Story of the Year
How To Build A Space Rocket by Rosie O'Donnell
Listowel Writers’ Week Irish Poem of the Year
Birthday by Brian Kirk
The Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year
Tuatha Dé Danann by Diarmuid Johnson
NON-FICTION
TheJournal.ie Best Irish Published Book of the Year
Lighthouses of Ireland by Roger O'Reilly
Onside Non-Fiction Book of the Year
People Like Me by Lynn Ruane
Ireland AM Popular Non- Fiction Book of the Year
The Cow Book by John Connell
EUROSPAR Cookbook of the Year
Currabinny Cookbook by James Kavanagh and William Murray
Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year
Game Changer by Cora Staunton
