Here are all the winners from tonight's Irish Book Awards

The An Post Irish Book Awards took place tonight and there were a number of prizes up for grabs.

Among the winners is Sally Rooney, whose second book, 'Normal People', was named Novel of the Year.

FICTION

Eason Book Club Novel of the Year

Normal People by Sally Rooney

Specsavers Popular Fiction Book of the Year

The Importance of Being Aisling by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen

RTE Radio One’s The Ryan Tubridy Show Listeners’ Choice Award

Skin Deep by Liz Nugent

Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year

Notes To Self by Emilie Pine

Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year

Skin Deep by Liz Nugent

National Book Tokens Children’s Book of the Year (Junior)

The President's Cat by Peter Donnelly

National Book Tokens Children’s Book of the Year (Senior)

Blazing a Trail by Sarah Webb

Dept 51@Eason Teen / Young Adult Book of the Year

The Weight of a Thousand Feathers by Brian Conaghan

Writing.ie Short Story of the Year

How To Build A Space Rocket by Rosie O'Donnell

Listowel Writers’ Week Irish Poem of the Year

Birthday by Brian Kirk21:51 27/11/2018

The Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year

Tuatha Dé Danann by Diarmuid Johnson

NON-FICTION

TheJournal.ie Best Irish Published Book of the Year

Lighthouses of Ireland by Roger O'Reilly

Onside Non-Fiction Book of the Year

People Like Me by Lynn Ruane

Ireland AM Popular Non- Fiction Book of the Year

The Cow Book by John Connell

EUROSPAR Cookbook of the Year

Currabinny Cookbook by James Kavanagh and William Murray

Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year

Game Changer by Cora Staunton