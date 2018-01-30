Hello, it’s…Dolly Parton – Adele dresses up as legendary country singer

Adele surprised fans on Instagram by dressing up as country singer Dolly Parton.

The Someone Like You hit-maker donned a bouffant blonde wig, a pink suit, metallic pink shoes and a guitar in Parton’s likeness in a post to the image-sharing site on Tuesday.

The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x

In a gushing tribute to the country star, the singer wrote: “The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you.”

Her tribute did not go unnoticed as the acclaimed singer responded.

“And I will always love you!”, the 72-year-old said, referencing her 1974 hit which was later covered by Whitney Houston.

Parton previously mentioned the London-born singer in her 2016 song Head Over High Heels, with the lyrics: “Painted my lips red and my eyes like Adele”.