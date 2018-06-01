Helen Flanagan announces engagement to footballer Scott Sinclair
Helen Flanagan has taken to Instagram to tell the world that her and Scott Sinclair are engaged.
Posting this photo of herself and her two-year-old daughter, Matlida, the actress said: “Mummy and daddy are getting married “.
The family are currently on holiday in Disneyland Paris, which is where the footballer got down on one knee and ask her to be his wife.
The 27-year-old also posted this photo of the moment on her Instagram story this evening.
The pair have been together since 2009 and are expecting their second daughter this month.
