Heidi Klum exits Project Runway to develop new series for Amazon

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are leaving Project Runway to develop a new fashion series for Amazon, it has been announced.

Klum and Gunn hosted the unscripted design show for 16 series and will now produce and star in a new reality project.

It will premiere on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

Designer Zac Posen, who has served as a judge for six series, will also exit the show.

The model said in a statement: “After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying auf wiedersehen to Project Runway, a show that I was honoured to host and help create.

“I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart.

“I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers.

“I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!”

Gunn originally started as a mentor on Project Runway but went on to become a co-host with Klum.

He said: “I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me! I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before.

“Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena.

“I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure.”

Posen said in a statement: “Working alongside Heidi, Nina (Garcia, his fellow judge) and Tim as a judge for six seasons of Project Runway was one of the greatest experiences of my career.

“I will cherish the opportunity the show gave me to learn from and grow with my co-judges, the producers, crew and designers.

Zac Posen with Katie Holmes (Aurore Marechal/PA)

“Runway has led to incredible opportunities and I am currently at work on some new projects that I am very excited to share with you soon. I wish the show and everyone much success always.”

Little is known about Klum and Gunn’s new project but Amazon has said it will

continue their “commitment to making fashion accessible to a wide audience”.

The series will apparently be a “fresh take in the reality space and will appeal to a global audience who are entertained by competition, storytelling, and authenticity”.

Amazon Fashion will also create a “shoppable experience for viewers”, the company said.

