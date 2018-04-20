'He may be gone, but the king will live on': Mourners gather to bid final farewell to Big Tom

Stars of the Irish country scene have gathered in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan to bid farewell to Big Tom McBride today.

The king of country music passed away on Tuesday aged 81.

Stars including Daniel O'Donnell, Margo O'Donnell, Susan McCann and Michael English all arrived at the funeral this morning.

Crowds of mourners gather for Big Tom's funeral at Saint Patrick's Church, Oram, Castleblayney Co. Monaghan. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

When he arrived, Mr O'Donnell told the Irish press pack: "You think people like Tom are going to go on forever.

"And in the country music circle, there's no question, that he was the king, and he will be the king.

"He may be gone, but the king will live on, in everybody's hearts and certainly in his music."

He added: "It's a huge loss here for the people. The main factor is that he was one of the people, no matter where he went.

"He didn't carry the title of king or stardom very well.

"He was a real down-to-earth man. And he just had a connection with people that you can't explain, other than you've seen it and understood it and were present to experience it.

"And this is testament today with the amount of people that are here and the amount of people that were there on Wednesday to pay tribute to him.

"It's an honour to be here."

The funeral Mass for the late Big Tom McBride has commenced at St Patrick’s Church, Oram @mucknoparish pic.twitter.com/iIb3hZ31f1 — Diocese of Clogher (@clogherdiocese) April 20, 2018

The funeral of Big Tom McBride will take place today in Co Monaghan.

The king of country music passed away on Tuesday aged 81.

McBride's funeral mass will take place at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Oram, Castleblayney.

Mourners are arriving at the church including singer Margo O'Donnell - sister of Daniel O'Donnell.

Margo and Big Tom duetted on a song called A Love That's Lasted Through The Years.

Stars of the Irish country music scene Daniel O'Donnell, Susan McCann and Michael English have also arrived at the church where the sun is shining as crowds gather outside.

Speaking to the Press Association before he went into the church, Daniel O'Donnell said: "We'll remember him for his music.

"Everybody has a song, and numerous Big Tom songs are special.

"But we'll remember him for the man as well - the humble man who I suppose went to the top of his world but yet was as grounded as anybody could ever be."

On Wednesday, thousands of mourners queued to pay their respects to the star at a public wake close to his home in Castleblayney.

Country music lovers flocked to Oram GAA social club, where McBride's remains were laid out in a coffin in front of a big portrait of the star.

Books of condolence were left for mourners to sign their name or leave a note of their favourite memories.

