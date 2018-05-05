He got the text! 2FM's Eoin McDermott lands Love Island gig

Eoghan McDermott has announced that he’s landed himself a gig on Love Island Australia.

The RTÉ 2fm presenter posted this photo on Instagram explaining that he will act as the narrator for the first Aussie series of the ITV show.

“ I sat up one night at the kitchen table months ago writing the audition script & had such a blast,” he wrote.

“I'm chuffed that the Oz crew liked what I was at and it's actually come to pass”.

He went on to say he believed Iain Stirling, the voiceover to the UK series, made the this year’s series and inspired him to do the same for the Oz version.

The series will be hosted by Sophie Monk and will be slightly different to the series we know and love.

In this series, the Islanders aren’t the only people who get a say in who stays and who goes.

Love Island Australia also gives power to the public, getting the public to vote on who they think is most compatible.

Whichever couple gets the least votes, risks getting eliminated.