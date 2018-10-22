'He doesn't know what a mickey is!' JP Patterson learns a lot from Podge and Rodge

They're back: Podge and Rodge return to our screens tonight, and this preview has left us wanting more.

Among tonight's guests is Made in Chelsea's Josh ‘JP’ Patterson and it seems his chat with the pair is going to get rather intimate.

After almost 10 years away it seems the lads are keen to educate as well as entertain.

We can't wait to catch the rest of the conversation!

Conor McGregor’s sister Erin will join JP on the guest list, while music will be provided by Le Galaxie.

Co-host Doireann Garrihy will appear on the show with the Ballydung brothers each week.

The Podge & Rodge Show is on RTÉ2 tonight at 10.40pm.