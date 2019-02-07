HBO unveils first images from Game Of Thrones season eight

HBO has unveiled the first images from Game Of Thrones season eight as fans prepare for the final instalment of the fantasy epic.

The six-episode finale will air on Sky Atlantic in April, bringing to a conclusion the saga of who will rule Westeros – almost two years after the end of the previous season.

HBO has been meticulous about avoiding spoilers for its premiere franchise so it is no surprise the newly released pictures do not reveal anything beyond the characters who will be returning. Lena Headey will star as Cersei Lannister in Game Of Thrones as the series nears its end (Helen Sloan/HBO/PA)

Lena Headey will reprise her role as the scheming queen Cersei Lannister and was pictured near to the Iron Throne, over which the wars in Westeros have been fought.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Queen Daenerys Targaryen, will also return, complete with her distinctive silver locks. British actress Emilia Clarke will reprise her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones (Helen Sloan/HBO/PA)

Kit Harington has played Jon Snow since Game Of Thrones began in 2011.

The conclusion of season seven contained a stunning revelation about his character’s provenance and viewers will be hoping to gain closure by the time season eight wraps up. Kit Harington has starred in Game Of Thrones since in began (Emily Sloan/HBO/PA)

And Maisie Williams, 21, will return to the role of Arya Stark, the tomboyish daughter from a noble family.

Other returning stars include Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister. Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in the first images released of season eight (Helen Sloan/HBO/PA)

Game Of Thrones is based on George R R Martin’s series of fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire, and adapted for television by David Benioff and D B Weiss.

It has become one of the biggest shows on TV and made stars of its cast members, many of whom were unknown before the series began.

Game Of Thrones season eight returns to screens on April 15.

