Have we seen Kate’s royal wedding outfit before? Here’s what everyone is saying

Back to Royal Wedding Showbiz Home

It’s less than a month since she gave birth to her third child, yet the Duchess of Cambridge looked remarkable as she arrived at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Elegant as ever, she opted for a pale lemon, silk, tailored coat dress by Alexander McQueen, a perfect choice for a sunny spring day.

The simplicity of her dress was offset by her show-stopping Philip Treacy headwear and pair of Jimmy Choo stiletto court shoes.

Kate and Princess Charlotte (Andrew Matthews/PA)

But being a busy mum can mean spending the day shopping for wedding outfits isn’t always possible. And as we know, Kate’s not against recycling outfits she’s worn before. Could this be a third – or even fourth-time outing for the coat dress?

Kate at Princess Charlotte’s christening, in what looks like the same McQueen coat dress (Mark Turner/PA)

It looks remarkably similar to the McQueen dress Kate wore to her daughter Charlotte’s christening in July 2015, to the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele ceremony in July last year, and also the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations in 2016.

The Duchess of Cambridge in a carriage for the Trooping the Colour ceremony, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday (Yui Mok/PA)

But the reaction on social media has been pretty positive…

Though not everyone was so convinced.

But we’ve got to love the way Kate masterfully refreshes her outfits and wears them time and time again.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Lifestyle, Fashion & Beauty, Fashion, Kate's Dress, May 19, UK, Duchess of Cambridge, Fashion, Fashion and Beauty, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz