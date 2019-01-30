Haunting Of Hill House star lands role in new series of stalker drama You

Victoria Pedretti has been cast in the new series of stalker drama You.

The Haunting Of Hill House actress, 23, will play the female lead in the second season of Netflix’s psychological thriller.

Haunting of Hill House breakout Victoria Pedretti landed the female lead in @YouNetflix Season 2. She plays Love Quinn, an aspiring chef who doesn't care about social media. She's also tending to a deep grief — so when she meets Joe she senses a shared knowledge of profound loss. pic.twitter.com/XN0IdPjdKb — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 30, 2019

The first series of You stars Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley as Joe, a bookshop manager who becomes obsessed with a customer.

- Press Association