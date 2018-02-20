Has Ed Sheeran tied the knot in secret ceremony with Cherry Seaborn?

Ok so we all know by now that Ed Sheeran likes to keep his private life pretty private, writes Sally Gorman.

He kept his engagement to childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn fairly under wraps and remember that social media hiatus?

How could we forget that lack of Ed in our lives.

However, eagle eyed fans have spotted a shiny gold band on the singers wedding finger which means only one thing right?

The Shape of You singer was playing the War Child BRITs week at London's O2 last night when fans noticed the ring and speculation of a secret ceremony has been rife since.

The pair got engaged just before the new year and 27-year-old Ed shared the news with his 20 million fans on Instagram.

He captioned the cute polaroid photo: "Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx"

Seaborn is a renowned British hockey player and the pair actually went to secondary school together but their love really blossomed during Ed's time off from touring.

Of course we are happy for Ed but I'm sure hearts are breaking across the world right now.