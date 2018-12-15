Harvey Weinstein bragged about sleeping with Jennifer Lawrence, lawsuit claims

Harvey Weinstein bragged about sleeping with Jennifer Lawrence after another actress rejected his advances, a lawsuit alleges.

The latest allegation against the film producer emerged in court documents on Friday, with an unnamed woman claiming he forcibly performed oral sex on her.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

According to the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, Weinstein pushed the unnamed actress to the ground during a meeting at his office in 2013 before sexually assaulting her. Harvey Weinstein is facing a fresh allegation of sexual assault (Anthony Devlin/PA)

When she rejected his advances, Weinstein is alleged to have asked, “Do you even want to be an actress?”, adding “I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar.”

Lawrence issued a statement on Friday denying she had had a sexual relationship with Weinstein.

She said: “My heart breaks for all the women who were victimised by Harvey Weinstein.

“I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.”

The latest accuser, listed in legal documents as Jane Doe, is suing both Weinstein and The Weinstein Company, the film studio he founded with his brother Bob. She alleges sexual battery and discrimination.

It comes after a group of Weinstein accusers attempted to block him from bringing his private emails into the public eye. Jennifer Lawrence has denied having a sexual relationship with Harvey Weinstein (Ian West/PA)

Weinstein has asked a bankruptcy court in the US state of Delaware to allow him to recover files from The Weinstein Company.

He wants to use the emails in his defence against sexual assault charges in New York. But, his accusers from a separate civil case, are trying to block the move due to concerns over confidentiality.

They have asked a judge to block him from releasing the material to “the media (or any other third party)” after alleging Weinstein’s lawyers told them he “intended to unleash these emails in the media to sway the court of public opinion”.

Weinstein’s civil lawyer, Scott Cousins, accused the women of “doing all they can to prevent the truth from coming out”.

Mr Cousins added: “This strategy will not bode well, as they are going behind the bankruptcy court’s back which has sole jurisdiction over these emails and the plaintiffs know it.

“To claim sexual assault and then take such measures to prevent the truth from being heard speaks volumes of their motives.”

Weinstein is next due in court on December 20.

- Press Association