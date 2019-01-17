Harvey Weinstein and defence lawyer Benjamin Brafman part ways

Harvey Weinstein and his criminal defence lawyer Benjamin Brafman have parted ways.

A representative of Weinstein said Mr Brafman and the embattled media mogul had separated “amicably” and the lawyer would “co-operate fully” with Weinstein’s new counsel.

Weinstein is charged with raping an unidentified female acquaintance in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. Harvey Weinstein has parted ways with his criminal defence lawyer (Anthony Devlin/PA)

His sexual assault trial in New York is scheduled for May 6. He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Mr Brafman must remain on the case until judge James Burke signs off on the separation.

The joint statement read that Mr Brafman wished Weinstein “the best of luck” in court.

It said: “Both parties have agreed to part ways amicably and Mr Brafman has agreed to co-operate fully with new counsel for Mr Weinstein so as to ensure an orderly transition. Weinstein’s lawyer Benjamin Brafman wished him “the best of luck” (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Mr Weinstein praised Mr Brafman for his legal work to date and Mr Brafman reiterated his belief that Mr Weinstein would be exonerated of the charges that have been filed against him and Brafman personally wished Mr Weinstein the best of luck as he defends the case and the accusations that Mr Weinstein has vehemently denied.”

Weinstein said the names of his new defence team would be announced by the end of the week.

As well as the case in New York, the Hollywood producer is being investigated by police in London and Los Angeles.

His accusers include Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek, who alleges he sexually harassed her, and British model Cara Delevingne, who said he tried to kiss her.

- Press Association