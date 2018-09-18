Harry Styles poses with farm animals for Gucci fashion shoot

One Direction singer Harry Styles has been photographed cradling farm animals for a new campaign for fashion house Gucci.

Styles, 24, was snapped with a lamb, a piglet and a young goat for the shoot, which took place in the gardens of Villa Lante in central Italy.

The star, who often wears Gucci suits to events, can be see in one photo sporting a gold leaf headband and checked suit while feeding a piglet.

.@Harry_Styles last seen in a fish and chip shop in north London, travels to Villa Lante outside of Rome for the Men’s #GucciTailoring campaign designed by creative director #Alessandro Michele. #GucciCruise19

Photographer: #Glenluchford

Art Director: #ChristopherSimmonds pic.twitter.com/h4FEUVarv6 — gucci (@gucci) September 18, 2018

Another sees Styles smiling in an open blue shirt with a vintage long pointed collar, as a goat licks his face.

Styles is fronting the designer brand’s Cruise 2019 men’s tailoring campaign.

In a statement released with the photographs, Gucci said: “For Cruise 2019, the young Englishman relocates, now with more pets – a lamb, goat and piglet – to the Mannerist, Renaissance gardens of the 16th-century Italian villa.”

The snaps by photographer Glen Luchford follow a shoot Gucci released in March which saw Styles pose with chickens in a fish and chip shop in St Albans.

The latest shoot soon began trending on social media in the UK as Styles fans posted their approval of his latest nature-inspired shoot.

Styles has previously won a British Fashion Award for his dress sense and last year he performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China.

- Press Association