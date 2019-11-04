Harry Styles announces new album and release date

Harry Styles has revealed the name and release date of his new album.

The One Direction heartthrob, 25, posted a message on Twitter saying: “FINE LINE. THE ALBUM. DEC 13.”

The eagerly awaited offering comes two years after the singer’s self-titled debut solo album.

FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13 pic.twitter.com/ARzqYds8Vn — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 4, 2019

Fans had been speculating that news was coming after Styles posted a message on Twitter asking: “Do you know who you are?”, with a link to a web page of the same name.

The page now asks fans to enter their names and then gives the message: “You are a fine line. TPWK. Love, H.”

Styles’s announcement sparked excitement among fans.

“AND THE LORD JUST ANSWERED MY PRAYERS,” one posted online, while another called it “a moment in history”.

“Words are not enough to describe how proud i am of YOU I JUST CAN’T STOP SCREAMING,” tweeted another fan.