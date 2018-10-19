Harry Styles and Lady Gaga shortlisted for LGBTQ advocacy award

Former One Direction star Harry Styles and singer Lady Gaga have been shortlisted for an award celebrating those who have used their high-profile position to promote the LGBTQ community.

The pair are among a collection of personalities and organisations shortlisted at this year’s Gay Times Honours.

Gay Times owner James Frost said Styles and Lady Gaga are part of a group of people outside of the LGBTQ community who have “blazed a way” for it.

The awards event, which will be held in Liverpool’s Walker Art Gallery on November 8, pays tribute to prominent members of the LGBTQ community and recognises those outside of it who have promoted its cause. Lady Gaga is on the shortlist for a Gay Times Honour (Ian West/PA)

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful is shortlisted for the entrepreneurship award, while singer MNEK has been nominated for the music gong.

In the media category, actress Michaela Coel, gal-dem magazine founder Liv Little and Australian drag queen Courtney Act have been shortlisted.

Other categories include education, sport, art and culture, and government and policy.

Rapper CupCakke, musical collective Brockhampton and 1975 frontman Matty Healy are shortlisted alongside Styles and Lady Gaga for the LGBTQ advocate award.

Gay Times Honours 2018: Here are all the nominees for this year’s ceremony.https://t.co/o4Xm3tSjTc pic.twitter.com/Mp0XT404KJ — GAY TIMES (@gaytimesmag) October 19, 2018

A British LGBTQ icon will be celebrated on the night with a lifetime achievement honour, and winners will receive specially commissioned paintings.

Gay Times owner James Frost said: “Everyone on the shortlist should be immensely proud of the positive impact they’ve had on the lives of LGBTQ people.

“The Gay Times Honours are unique because they recognise people and organisations from across public life who have blazed a trail for the LGBTQ community, as well as the individuals and organisations who have worked hard to advance LGBTQ rights.

“We’re incredibly excited about the forthcoming ceremony and welcoming all of those on the shortlist to celebrate and reflect just how far we have come as a community.”

Established in 1984, the Gay Times is Europe’s longest running LGBTQ magazine.- Press Association