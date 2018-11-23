Harry Redknapp shares awkward anecdote about intimate moment with wife Sandra

Harry Redknapp has revealed an embarrassing anecdote involving his wife and a case of unfortunately timed cramp.

The former football manager and I’m A Celebrity contestant was speaking after the painful subject of cramp came up.

Redknapp had suffered a bout in the night and woken fellow contestant and Emperor Noel Edmonds.

The football man launched into an intimate anecdote involving Sandra, his wife of 54 years, and a painful episode between them.

Talking in the Bush Telegraph, Edmonds said: “I woke up to the cries of Harry Redknapp in agony with cramp.”

Redknapp had woken early in the night with cramp in his leg, and regaled the audience with a tale of another time he suffered the same discomfort.

Redknapp said: “I’ve had it at home before and normally shout for Sandra.

“I have had it before during a difficult time, I think Sandra thought I was really enjoying myself at that time but it was cramp.

“I was screaming, I bet she thought ‘bloody hell, Harry’s getting excited’ but it was the cramp I had.”

Edmonds rushed out of bed to massage the former manager after the story, with the pair joking about their scantily-dressed intimacy in camp.

The camp gathered as some contestants received care packages, and read tearfully from emotional letters.

Edmonds was affected by a letter from his wife, read by Redknapp, which ended: “Love is a friendship set on fire and you are my eternal flame.”

Two teams battled it out to share their stars with the Emperor’s Inner Circle in an elaborate Bush Tucker Trial.

Trapped in opposing tanks, the teams struggled to find keys while being pestered by eels and mud crabs.

Rita Simons and Malique Thompson-Dwyer won out against Emily Atack and John Barrowman, and joined the Inner Circle for lunch.

Nick Knowles continued his charitable acts in the jungle, helping to rid the camp of a shrew that was seen by a stunned Redknapp.

Talking in the Bush Telegraph, Knowles said: “I was disturbed as I was going to bed and I was called in by the Emperor and his co-Emperor for pest control.”

