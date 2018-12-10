Harry Redknapp: I thought there would be a secret caravan with bacon sandwiches

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Harry Redknapp has said he was horrified to learn there was not a secret caravan behind the camp offering cups of tea and bacon sandwiches.

The football manager told ITV’s Good Morning Britain he had never seen the show before he flew out to the Australian jungle so did not know what he had in store for him.

KING HARRY!! An absolute worthy winner and a true legend! Thank you everyone for all the support and votes #teamharry #imaceleb #kingharry pic.twitter.com/1AjiFJjXsU — Harry Redknapp (@Redknapp) December 9, 2018

He said: “I have never even seen one minute of this show, I thought there would be a caravan behind the camp where we all sit round the log and make out you’re hungry, then they go, ‘OK, cut!’ and you go behind there and have a nice cup of tea or bacon sandwich and then they go, ‘OK everybody, all sit on the logs again making out you’re hungry’.

“But I couldn’t find the caravan anywhere. What you see is what you get, I had four days without eating.

“I’ve done a stone actually, we got weighed and I’ve actually lost one stone, I thought I might have done a bit more.”

Redknapp also discussed whether he would like to set up runner-up Emily Atack with his son Jamie, saying: “I will be honest, when I saw her in the jungle I thought no chance but I’ve seen her today when she’s scrubbed up and she looks alright, I’m telling you. Emily Atack (Ian West/PA)

“She looks very useful. When I saw her in the jungle I thought, ‘No, you ain’t got a prayer.

“She looked fantastic, I went ‘Who are you?’ She went, ‘I was in the jungle with you’ but I went ‘I haven’t seen you before!’ She was brilliant, she was great.”

He also shared the secrets of his 54-year relationship with his wife Sandra, saying: “We were only just 17 when we started going out and we have never been apart.

Jungle King Harry Redknapp has been married to his wife Sandra for 54 years ❤️ What's his secret to a successful marriage?#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/MWiNcft5CK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 10, 2018

“I don’t care what people think, I love her like mad, she’s my life.”

He added: “Jamie always says to me, ‘Dad, how did you pull her? You are punching so far above your weight it’s scary.’

“We just get on so well together, I just love being with her, you couldn’t have a row with Sandra if you tried. She’s so placid and so easy-going.”

