Harry Potter studio tour to expand to include Gringotts Wizarding Bank

Harry Potter fans visiting the Warner Bros studio tour in London will soon be able to see the original set of Gringotts Wizarding Bank.

Visitors will be able to walk through the banking hall of Gringotts, enter the Lestrange vault filled with props from the films, including the Sword of Gryffindor and Helga Hufflepuff’s Cup, and pass through a gallery of goblins.

They will also get a look at the costumes and prosthetics belonging to the goblin bankers in the hit franchise. A goblin preparing for the launch of Gringotts Wizarding Bank (Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter)

Lined by towering marble pillars, the grand banking hall will be decorated with three crystal chandeliers and finished with brass leaf, while the goblin tellers’ desks will be completed with inkwells, quills, ledgers and piles of Galleons, Sickles and Knuts.

The prop-making department, led by Pierre Bohanna, created more than 210,000 coins for the final two films alone.

The addition of the banks marks the biggest expansion to the Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter.

It opened on March 31 2012 and already gives devotees of the series a chance to walk through the Great Hall, visit Dumbledore’s office, stroll down Diagon Alley, venture into the Forbidden Forest and board the original Hogwarts Express train at Platform 9 3/4.

The expansion will open on April 6 and tickets are on sale now.

