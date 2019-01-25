Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has engraving from wife returned following plea

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has thanked fans after his wallet was returned to him, days after putting out a plea on social media.

The actor, who played Neville Longbottom in the wizarding films, tweeted on Monday that his wallet had either been lost or stolen in east London.

Lewis tweeted on Friday confirming that the wallet, which contained a sentimental engraving from his wife, had been returned to him, adding that he had been “humbled” by the response from fans.

Wow. You guys are dope. Really humbled by this response. That got more pick up than any of my Brexit material. And guess what I have? My wallet! I did not expect that to happen. I owe you all a debt of gratitude and can’t thank you all enough. You’re amazing. This is a good day. — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) January 25, 2019

Lewis, who married Angela Jones in May last year, had said he did not care about “the money, the cards” and instead asked anyone who found it to post him a note from his wife engraved on a piece of metal. Matthew Lewis’s wallet was stolen or lost on Monday (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He did not say whether the returned wallet contained his money or cards.

Leeds-born Lewis, 29, got engaged to event planner Jones in 2016, with a spokesman saying at the time that both were “over the moon”.

He played Neville in eight Harry Potter films, and was named by author JK Rowling as one of the “big seven” cast members.

- Press Association