Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch announced as part of Dancing with the Stars line-up

Louth native Evanna Lynch has been announced as part of this year’s Dancing with the Stars US.

The Harry Potter star, who played Luna Lovegood, took to her social media platforms to announce the exciting news.

“See these faces? These are the faces of WINNERS. Right, @keo_motsepe ?! I could not be more thrilled to be part of this show and to have the best partner! Let’s go season 27!,” she captioned the photo on her Instagram.

Joining her to battle it out for the mirrorball trophy is Disney Channel’s Zombies star Milo Manheim, Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and Olympian Mary Lou Retton.

The full cast of the upcoming 27th season was unveiled on Good Morning America mere hours ago.

Can she cast a spell on the judges? We'll have to wait and see!