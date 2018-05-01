Harry Potter and the Cursed Child up for 10 Tony Awards

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two, has received 10 nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards, it has been announced.

The play based on the books of British author J K Rowling, which opened in Broadway in April after premiering in London’s West End in 2016, has been shortlisted for best play.

Three of its stars, Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle are up for acting prizes while its director John Tiffany is also up for an award.

British actors dominate the category for best leading actor in a play. As well as Harry Potter star Parker, Sir Mark Rylance, Tom Hollander and British-American Andrew Garfield are all nominated alongside Denzel Washington.

Rylance is nominated for Farinelli and The King, Hollander for Travesties, Garfield for Angels in America and Washington for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh.

Rylance has previously won three Tony Awards for his performances in Boeing-Boeing, Jerusalem and Twelfth Night. It is the second time that Garfield is up for a Tony, following his 2012 nomination for Death of a Salesman.

Actress Glenda Jackson is also among the British nominees. She has been named in the best leading actress in a play category for Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women. She will compete against comic and actress Amy Schumer for Meteor Shower, Condola Rashad for Saint Joan and Lauren Ridloff for Children of a Lesser God.

Musicals Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical led the nominations with each earning 12 nods. The announcements were made by American actors Katharine McPhee and Leslie Odom Jr. Both of the presenters struggled at points to pronounce some of the names of the productions and actors as they announced the categories.

Elsewhere, it was announced that musician Bruce Springsteen will be given a special Tony Award for his concert residency at Springsteen on Broadway is a concert residency at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City.

Bruce Springsteen will receive a special Tony Award for Springsteen on Broadway. (Danny Lawson/PA)

Actor and playwright John Leguizamo will also be honoured with a special award for work that highlights racial and socioeconomic injustice.

As previously announced Cats and Evita composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber will receive a lifetime achievement award, alongside Broadway actress Chita Rivera.

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards will take place on June 10. The ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York City will be will be hosted by singers Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban.

