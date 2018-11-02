Harry Potter actor Tom Felton stars in James Arthur music video
Harry Potter actor Tom Felton stars as a heartbroken man in James Arthur’s new music video.
The star appears in Arthur’s post break-up song Empty Space, “about love and loss”.
The video sees Felton, known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the wizarding films, reminiscing about his ex-girlfriend.
So here it is...https://t.co/ORqYJ3zJeD— James Arthur 🦉 (@JamesArthur23) November 2, 2018
This is one of the proudest moments of my career so far.
An incredibly moving performance in the motion picture for the #EmptySpaceVideo
Special thanks to @TomFelton and @andzejgavriss pic.twitter.com/a4DmFWnwtS
Arthur said: “This song is for anyone who has ever deeply loved and lost someone dear to them, and is then faced with the struggle of trying to fill that void.
✨ @JamesArthur23's stunning new video for #EmptySpaceVideo drops tonight at midnight 🎬— Sony Music UK (@SonyMusicUK) November 1, 2018
Set your alarms for six hours' time! ⏰ pic.twitter.com/B4yi766Zqs
“It is about coming to terms with the fact that only that special person can truly fill the empty space.”- Press Association
