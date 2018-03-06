Harry Hill wins Celebrity Bake Off star baker prize

Back to Showbiz Home

Harry Hill bagged the Celebrity Bake Off star baker prize with a royal-infused showstopper.

The comedian was pitted against fellow comic Roisin Conaty, musician Martin Kemp and broadcaster Bill Turnbull in Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer celebrity version of the baking show.

Tasked with recreating their favourite days in biscuit form, Hill opted to bake “the day I went on holiday with Camilla Parker Bowles”.

As well as featuring The Duchess of Cornwall sunbathing and a horse on a surfboard he even provided a full-back story involving a wise 12-year-old turtle.

Viewers lauded Hill’s effort and called for more of the comedian on their screens.

@10MissJen wrote on Twitter: “Harry Hill come back to the telly please! Saturday night hasn’t been the same since Tv Burp was axed.”

@Truffles6400 posted: “Harry Hill on #celebritybakeoff is great! He is so funny we don’t see enough of him on TV.”

@Restoreholistic tweeted: “Harry Hill’s biscuit beach scene is a masterpiece.”

@Leahbwood wrote: “I really hope Harry Hill gets to meet Camilla Parker Bowles on a desert island as part of his prize.”

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer returns next Tuesday.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, TV, UK, Showbiz, BakeOff, UK, Great British Bake Off, Stand Up To Cancer, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz