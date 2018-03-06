Harry Hill wins Celebrity Bake Off star baker prize

Harry Hill bagged the Celebrity Bake Off star baker prize with a royal-infused showstopper.

The comedian was pitted against fellow comic Roisin Conaty, musician Martin Kemp and broadcaster Bill Turnbull in Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer celebrity version of the baking show.

We're not sure about the validity of his beach holiday with Camilla Parker Bowles, but we are sure that Harry Hill is our Star Baker! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/tMYvVkl5wP — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 6, 2018

Tasked with recreating their favourite days in biscuit form, Hill opted to bake “the day I went on holiday with Camilla Parker Bowles”.

A very buff 12-year-old turtle, a horse on a surfboard and Camilla Parker Bowles on a beach. It can only be Harry Hill’s showstopper. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/OnBQQqNCFU — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 6, 2018

As well as featuring The Duchess of Cornwall sunbathing and a horse on a surfboard he even provided a full-back story involving a wise 12-year-old turtle.

Viewers lauded Hill’s effort and called for more of the comedian on their screens.

Harry Hill on #celebritybakeoff is great! He is so funny we don't see enough of him on TV 😂😂 — Tina Sewell (@truffles6400) March 6, 2018

Enjoying #GBBO on @Channel4 - Harry Hill is so funny! I wish he hadn't stopped doing TV Burp! — Jordan Howell (@jordanhowell) March 6, 2018

@10MissJen wrote on Twitter: “Harry Hill come back to the telly please! Saturday night hasn’t been the same since Tv Burp was axed.”

@Truffles6400 posted: “Harry Hill on #celebritybakeoff is great! He is so funny we don’t see enough of him on TV.”

@Restoreholistic tweeted: “Harry Hill’s biscuit beach scene is a masterpiece.”

To everyone who's donated to @SU2C tonight, we applaud you. If you haven't already (or want to again), you can show your support here: https://t.co/ddLf7EyZub pic.twitter.com/lMckjPvuqM — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 6, 2018

@Leahbwood wrote: “I really hope Harry Hill gets to meet Camilla Parker Bowles on a desert island as part of his prize.”

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer returns next Tuesday.