Harry and Meghan to attend Hamilton performance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to attend a gala performance of award-winning musical Hamilton in London.

The performance at the Victoria Palace Theatre on August 29 is in support of the charity Sentebale, which Harry founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 following his gap year there.

The event will raise awareness and funds for the organisation’s work with children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will address the audience (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Kensington Palace said that over the course of the evening the royal couple would meet representatives from Sentebale and cast and crew from Hamilton, which tells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

At the conclusion of the production both Harry and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the show’s book, music, and lyrics, will address the audience.

The royal couple – who were married in May – will also attend the annual WellChild Awards at The Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 4.

The awards celebrate some of the country’s seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who go the extra mile to keep children healthy and happy, including the outstanding health, social care and education professionals.

Harry and Meghan will commend the courage of seriously ill children and their families, and thank those who care for and support them.

- Press Association