Handmaid’s Tale season three trailer urges America to ‘wake up’
The dark new trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season three urged America to “wake up”.
The Emmy-winning drama, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, stars Elisabeth Moss and depicts a dystopian version of the US known as Gilead.
Known for its unrelentingly sombre tone, the show’s season three trailer aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Our turn. #WakeUp pic.twitter.com/uzJxJJF27o— The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) February 3, 2019
The trailer was based on Ronald Reagan’s 1984 Morning In America campaign advertisement but soon took a dark twist.
It opened with a message about more females in the workplace but fiery visuals soon filled the screen and women dressed in their handmaid outfits were seen gathered in a twisted version of Washington DC, indicating the show is moving from Boston to the US capital.
In the Handmaid’s Tale version of DC, the famous Washington Monument is a giant cross.
Moss says via voice over: “Wake up, America. Morning’s over.”
A release date for season three was not revealed, only that it is “coming soon”.
- Press Association
