Handmaid’s Tale season three trailer urges America to ‘wake up’

The dark new trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season three urged America to “wake up”.

The Emmy-winning drama, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, stars Elisabeth Moss and depicts a dystopian version of the US known as Gilead.

Known for its unrelentingly sombre tone, the show’s season three trailer aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The trailer was based on Ronald Reagan’s 1984 Morning In America campaign advertisement but soon took a dark twist.

It opened with a message about more females in the workplace but fiery visuals soon filled the screen and women dressed in their handmaid outfits were seen gathered in a twisted version of Washington DC, indicating the show is moving from Boston to the US capital.

In the Handmaid’s Tale version of DC, the famous Washington Monument is a giant cross.

Moss says via voice over: “Wake up, America. Morning’s over.”

A release date for season three was not revealed, only that it is “coming soon”.

- Press Association