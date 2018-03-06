Hamilton leads Olivier Awards nominations with record-breaking 13 nods

The West End version of hip hop musical Hamilton has become the most nominated production in Oliver Awards history with 13 nods, while Hollywood stars including Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield and Imelda Staunton were also recognised.

The show, about the life of America’s first Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, picked up two nominations in the best actor in a musical category for Jamael Westman, in the title role, and Giles Terera, for his portrayal of Aaron Burr.

Jamael Westman (Matthew Murphy)

Three of the four best supporting actor in a musical nominations also went to the show, with plaudits for stars Michael Jibson, Jason Pennycooke and Cleve September.

The musical has now usurped both Harry Potter And The Cursed Child and Hairspray, which jointly held the record with 11.

Michael Jibson as King George (Matthew Murphy)

Cranston, who is nominated for his role in Network, will compete against Garfield for Angels In America, Andrew Scott for Hamlet and Paddy Considine for The Ferryman in the best actor category.

Staunton is nominated for the best actress and best actress in a musical categories for Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf and Follies respectively.

Imelda Staunton in Follies (Johan Persson)

For the best actress prize she will take on Laura Donnelly for The Ferryman, Audra McDonald for Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar And Grill and Oscar nominee Lesley Manville for Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

Hamilton also picked up nominations for best actress in a supporting role in a musical, best new musical, best lighting design, best costume design, best sound design, best director, best theatre choreographer and outstanding achievement in music.

Jez Butterworth’s Northern Irish drama, The Ferryman, leads the plays categories with eight nominations while Angels In America follows with six.

Laura Donnelly and Paddy Considine in The Ferryman (Johan Persson)

In the musical categories, the National Theatre’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies follows Hamilton with 10 nominations while the Old Vic’s production of Conor McPherson’s Girl From The North Country, which features songs from Bob Dylan, received five.

Julian Bird, chief executive of Society of London Theatre and executive producer of the Olivier Awards, said: “This year’s Olivier nominations reflect a strong and exciting performing arts scene in the UK with fresh, new work coming to the fore.

“It is wonderful to see so many first time nominees and we look forward to welcoming everyone to this celebratory occasion on Sunday April 8.”

Catherine Tate will host the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.