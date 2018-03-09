Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to star in upcoming 'His Dark Materials' adaptation

Meet the latest graduate of Oxford College.

Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda is reportedly in talks to appear in a BBC adaptation of Philip Pullman's 'His Dark Materials'.

Miranda is close to signing on as Lee Scoresby, an adventurer and balloonist in the series, according to EW.

The BBC commissioned the series in 2015 and it will be based on Pullman's 'Northern Lights', 'The Subtle Knife', and 'The Amber Spyglass'.

Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper is in talks to direct the eight-episode series. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne will write the script.

8 hour long episodes for Northern Lights/Golden Compass. Can't say anything else about anything else - the PR police will get me - but can say that. #HisDarkMaterials https://t.co/0kHZg8QDmR — Jack Thorne (@jackthorne) March 9, 2018

A rising star is in final talks to take on the main role of Lyra.

Dafne Keen, who starred in 'Logan', is in line to play the protagonist.

Fans of the series have been sharing their excitement at the casting rumours.

I was halfway through writing a 'hurray Lin Manuel is cast' tweet and this happens HOLY CRAP this is going to be good. #HisDarkMaterials https://t.co/R1clZKzTSw — Dave Rudden: THE ENDLESS KING 22/3 (@d_ruddenwrites) March 9, 2018

I am A MESS regarding the casting so far for the #HisDarkMaterials miniseries. I’m re-reading Golden Compass right now. These books are so special. — Sage Young (@sageyoungest) March 9, 2018

Could be better news to wake up to than learning @Lin_Manuel will star in the @BBCOne adaptation of #HisDarkMaterials? The alethiometer says impossible! https://t.co/36JeF03oFY — Knopf BFYR (@KnopfBFYR) March 9, 2018

Oh. My. God. I absolutely loved these novels and I am so excited for this BBC adaptation! And casting Dafne Keen as Lyra is such a good choice, I loved her in 'Logan'. So excited! #hisdarkmaterials https://t.co/u7iyvWqqiE — Tooth Megawitch (@megabichi) March 9, 2018

Filming is expected to begin in Wales this summer.

The drama series will be produced by Bad Wolf and New Line Cinema.