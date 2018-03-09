Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to star in upcoming 'His Dark Materials' adaptation

Meet the latest graduate of Oxford College.

Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda is reportedly in talks to appear in a BBC adaptation of Philip Pullman's 'His Dark Materials'.

Miranda is close to signing on as Lee Scoresby, an adventurer and balloonist in the series, according to EW.

The BBC commissioned the series in 2015 and it will be based on Pullman's 'Northern Lights', 'The Subtle Knife', and 'The Amber Spyglass'.

Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper is in talks to direct the eight-episode series. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne will write the script.

A rising star is in final talks to take on the main role of Lyra.

Dafne Keen, who starred in 'Logan', is in line to play the protagonist.

Fans of the series have been sharing their excitement at the casting rumours.

Filming is expected to begin in Wales this summer.

The drama series will be produced by Bad Wolf and New Line Cinema.
By Denise O’Donoghue

