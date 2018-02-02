Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda announces birth of second child
Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has welcomed his second child with wife Vanessa Nadal.
The couple are now parents to a son named Francisco.
Int. Hospital Room. Night.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 2, 2018
[The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.]
Intermission.
(📸 by @jmessinaphoto) pic.twitter.com/AMpXbvYVTx
Miranda announced the news on Twitter in the form of stage directions, writing: “Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission.”
He added a photograph of Nadal cradling the newborn.
February 2, 2018
His wife missed the London opening of Hamilton in December because she was too pregnant to travel.
The couple are already parents to a son, Sebastian, who was born in 2014.
