Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda announces birth of second child

Back to Showbiz Home

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has welcomed his second child with wife Vanessa Nadal.

The couple are now parents to a son named Francisco.

Miranda announced the news on Twitter in the form of stage directions, writing: “Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission.”

He added a photograph of Nadal cradling the newborn.

His wife missed the London opening of Hamilton in December because she was too pregnant to travel.

The couple are already parents to a son, Sebastian, who was born in 2014.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Music, World, Showbiz, Miranda, UK, Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanessa Nadal, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz