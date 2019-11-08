Halle Berry, 53, stuns fans as she shows off her rock-hard abs

Halle Berry caused a social media commotion as she unveiled her ripped abs while encouraging people to achieve their goals.

The Hollywood star, 53, is seen lifting up her top to flaunt her defined, toned and sweat-covered midriff in a picture on Instagram, with a huge smile on her face.

She has been pushing herself to get into shape for her new mixed martial arts film Bruised, which she is both directing and starring in.

Berry wrote: “Happy #FitnessFriday, everyone! There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it.

“One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs – and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!

“This #FitnessFriday, I encourage you guys to set your bar. What is your fitness goal?

“Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it.

“The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second.”

In her Instagram stories, Berry put her “inner-warrior” to the test in a series of videos in which she demonstrated some of the exercises she has been doing with her performance coach Mubarak Malik.

Fans of the film star were stunned at her transformation, with the likes of actors Mindy Kaling, Michael B Jordan and Gabrielle Union among those sharing their admiration in the comments.

Actor and martial artist Mark Dacascos, who will appear with Berry in the forthcoming John Wick 3 film, said: “Halle, seriously, you and your abs just motivated the heck out of me.

“It’s obvious you’re working hard and steady; what an inspiration you are. Thank you!”

Many fans of the star praised her for being an “inspiration” and for her work ethic.