Half a million people watch Maurice McCabe documentary 'Whistleblower'

Last night's RTÉ One documentary on Maurice McCabe was watched by more than half a million people.

509,000 viewers tuned in to watch 'Whistleblower: The Maurice McCabe Story' which saw Maurice and Lorraine McCabe tell the personal story of their ordeal.

Sergeant McCabe became the country’s most prominent Garda whistleblower and last night's programme, the first of a two-part series, documented the difficulties he and his family encountered.

RTÉ reporter Katie Hannon detailed the events that saw Sergeant McCabe become isolated within An Garda Síochána for doing what he saw as the right thing.

The series continues on RTÉ One tonight at 9.35pm.

You can watch a clip featuring Maurice's father Michael here:

Digital Desk