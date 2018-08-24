Hailey Baldwin shows off engagement ring from Justin Bieber on Vogue cover
Hailey Baldwin shows off her huge engagement ring from Justin Bieber on the front cover of Vogue Mexico.
The model, 21, gave fans a look at her oval diamond in the black and white photo, in which she rests her head on her left arm with her hand in clear view.
Bieber hired New York jeweller Jack Solow to design the custom diamond ring, which is somewhere between six to 10 carats, according to US magazine People.
Solow told the publication: “Justin wanted something that would gracefully accentuate Hailey’s beautifully-shaped hands.
“We settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace. Look at her hands — she’s exquisite.”
On Instagram, Vogue Mexico captioned the photo: “The intensity of the sun gives way to the echoes of the wind, accompanied by the graceful and fresh image of #HaileyBaldwin, a model that bursts out of the catwalks wearing the autumn trends with her high-profile engagement ring.”
Bieber and Baldwin announced their engagement on July 9.
The pop star wrote on Instagram: “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!
“So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”
He added: “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!!”
