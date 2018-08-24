Hailey Baldwin shows off engagement ring from Justin Bieber on Vogue cover

Hailey Baldwin shows off her huge engagement ring from Justin Bieber on the front cover of Vogue Mexico.

The model, 21, gave fans a look at her oval diamond in the black and white photo, in which she rests her head on her left arm with her hand in clear view.

La intensidad del sol cede a los ecos del viento, acompañándose de la grácil y fresca imagen de #HaileyBaldwin, una modelo que irrumpe fuera de las pasarelas vistiendo las tendencias otoñales junto a su mediático anillo de compromiso. Adquiérela este lunes en puntos de venta. #SeptemberIssue #VogueSeptiembre Fotografía: @bjorniooss Estilismo: @celiaazoulay Casting: @legainsbourg A post shared by Vogue México y Latinoamérica (@voguemexico) on Aug 23, 2018 at 7:03am PDT

Bieber hired New York jeweller Jack Solow to design the custom diamond ring, which is somewhere between six to 10 carats, according to US magazine People.

Solow told the publication: “Justin wanted something that would gracefully accentuate Hailey’s beautifully-shaped hands.

“We settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace. Look at her hands — she’s exquisite.”

absolute best friend. A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Aug 19, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT

On Instagram, Vogue Mexico captioned the photo: “The intensity of the sun gives way to the echoes of the wind, accompanied by the graceful and fresh image of #HaileyBaldwin, a model that bursts out of the catwalks wearing the autumn trends with her high-profile engagement ring.”

Bieber and Baldwin announced their engagement on July 9.

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 9, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT

- Press Association